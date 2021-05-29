Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Increases By 361.7%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 361.7% from the April 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of IBDSF opened at $14.02 on Friday. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

