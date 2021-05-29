Analysts Expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to report $273.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the lowest is $250.00 million. Smith & Wesson Brands reported sales of $233.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $986.20 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $852.25 million, with estimates ranging from $849.80 million to $854.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

SWBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

