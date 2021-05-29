Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907,627 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 1,745.0% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,845,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $2.79 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $402.58 million, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Trilogy Metals Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

