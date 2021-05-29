Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post $156.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.92 million and the highest is $157.28 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $136.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $773.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.88 million to $803.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $940.26 million, with estimates ranging from $882.40 million to $981.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. Precision Drilling’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

