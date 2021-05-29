Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of KPTI opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $696.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after acquiring an additional 274,658 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,031,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 219,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

