Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Given Sell Rating at FIX

FIX reiterated their sell rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

NYSE FIX opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.30%.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,499. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.