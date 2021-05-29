iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of iSun from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17. iSun has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. Analysts predict that iSun will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 43,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $718,461.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,454,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,121,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of iSun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $344,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,999 shares of company stock worth $2,410,191. Company insiders own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter worth about $2,848,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter worth about $1,487,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

