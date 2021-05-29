Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Alarm.com worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 746.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 179,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,257.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,809 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $81.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

