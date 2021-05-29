The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of National Vision worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 191,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

