The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,062,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $23.13 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

