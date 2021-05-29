The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,815 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Envestnet worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENV. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.68 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

