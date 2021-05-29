Comerica Bank Has $313,000 Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

TR opened at $31.29 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of -0.12.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

