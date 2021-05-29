Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,924,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.