Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $48.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

NYSE ANF opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 58,498 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,403,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

