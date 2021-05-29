Comerica Bank Buys 444 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PetroChina by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PTR opened at $41.25 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.336 dividend. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

