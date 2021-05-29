Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $64.00 at UBS Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $50.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANF. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of ANF opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

