Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 768 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $43,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $159.47 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.07 and a 200 day moving average of $209.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

