Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

INTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Intrusion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.83 million, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 8,000 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $213,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,428,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $121,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,541,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,840,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

