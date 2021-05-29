US Bancorp DE Invests $30,000 in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMEH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMEH opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

