Jonathan W. Ayers Sells 5,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 5,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.17, for a total value of $2,760,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,714,931.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $558.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.17 and a 12 month high of $573.99.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.