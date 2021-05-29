Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

TKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.56. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.1212 dividend. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.