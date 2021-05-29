Insider Selling: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Sells $3,687,538.64 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $260.02 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.93 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $305.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.