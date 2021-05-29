US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $10,463,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $148.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.31. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $171.87.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

