Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) PT Raised to C$6.00

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.87%. Analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

