Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNLPF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.23. Fresnillo has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $18.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

