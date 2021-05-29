US Bancorp DE Sells 1,065 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,130. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AHCO opened at $26.19 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

