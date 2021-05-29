Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INGXF. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -93.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

