Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Booz Allen’s shares have gained 11.6% in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in four of the past seven quarters. The company is in the process of implementing Vision 2020 which is aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth. It is witnessing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise, a strong performance in the global commercial market and disciplined acquisition. The company is also laboring hard in innovation areas like Machine Intelligence and Directed Energy, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. On the flip side, Booz Allen is seeing an escalation in capital expenditure as it has increased investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. High debt may weigh on its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasonality is a concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after buying an additional 768,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after buying an additional 230,042 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

