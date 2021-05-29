Markel Corp Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Markel Corp raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Markel Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $113,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

