Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Invacare were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invacare alerts:

IVC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of IVC opened at $8.00 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $279.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.