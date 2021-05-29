Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,086,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,249,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tredegar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,750 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 88,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 119,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $513.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

