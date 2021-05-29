Keystone Wealth Partners Has $468,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.3% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.