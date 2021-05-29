Texas Permanent School Fund Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Matrix Service worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 17.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 78,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of MTRX opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.71. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

