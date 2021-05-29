Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

FWONK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

