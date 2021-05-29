Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Analysts forecast that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will report sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.75 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Arconic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Arconic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARNC opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. Arconic has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $36.98.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

