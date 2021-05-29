Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.74% and a negative net margin of 140.01%. Research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.