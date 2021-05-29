Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,407 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.33% of Peoples Bancorp worth $44,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.48 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.