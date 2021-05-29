Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,435,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of CAI International worth $44,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CAI International by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 1,371.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAI opened at $42.92 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.50.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

