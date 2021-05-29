Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 62,096 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,511,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $45,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $3,916,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $37.40 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

