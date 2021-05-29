Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44.97 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $44,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,789,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $16,792,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 627,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

ATO stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average is $95.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

