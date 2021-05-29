Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 965,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $46,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLF opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.97. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

