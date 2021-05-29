Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 604,141 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Momo were worth $46,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 678,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth $26,610,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Momo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 31,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.81.

MOMO stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

