Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.78

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 158,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 594.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 150,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

