News (NASDAQ:NWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.13

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 3663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of News by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of News by 520.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 53,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in News by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in News by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

