MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.83

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.83 and last traded at $85.83, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get MYR Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,730.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,425 shares of company stock worth $5,286,783. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,902,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.