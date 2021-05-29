Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.69

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 10033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Constellium alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,380,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 580,921 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 175,946 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 53,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.