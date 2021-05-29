Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.69

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 10033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,380,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 580,921 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 175,946 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 53,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
