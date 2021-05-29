PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a growth of 369.7% from the April 29th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPJE stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel.

