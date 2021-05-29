Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.06% of Stratasys worth $47,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSYS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $15,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 339,150 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $4,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

