Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.29.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,646.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,570 shares of company stock worth $17,320,366 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

