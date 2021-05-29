Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Increases By 400.0%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

JIXAY stock opened at $110.24 on Friday. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jiangxi Copper in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited, an integrated copper producer, engages in exploring, mining, milling, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, and other related products, including copper concentrates, sulphuric acid, and electrolytic gold and silver, as well as rare metals, such as molybdenum; and trades in copper related products, etc.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.